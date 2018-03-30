Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Tensions with Russia have reached new heights after they ordered 60 Americans to leave the country.

It’s the exact number of Russian diplomats that President Donald Trump kicked out of the country on Monday. That decision came in response to the poisoning attack of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, England.

British authorities blamed Russia for the attack.

“The message that is being sent is you cannot use a military grade nerve agent without a response,” said U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman.

Part of that response was Trump’s closure of the Russian consulate in Seattle. In retaliation, Russia said it would be shutting down the U.S. consulate in St. Petersburg.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said there is no proof Russia was to blame for the March 4th attack and compared it to the misleading information she said the West used to justify the invasion of Iraq.

“Nobody asked for some additional materials on weapons of mass destruction, they just trusted the United States and Great Britain and they were betrayed,” she said.

A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said Thursday night, “Russia should not be acting like a victim.”

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the world is approaching a situation “similar” to the Cold War as tensions rise between the United States and Russia.