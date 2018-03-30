Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person was killed, two others injured in a pair of shootings in Miami-Dade overnight.

The first shooting occurred in shortly after 9 p.m. at a park in Overtown, the second at a home in Little Haiti.

Arriving officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds, one was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital Trauma. After the shooting, police say they were led on a chase up I-95 as they searched for the people involved.

Later Thursday night, there was an unrelated shooting at a home at NE 2nd Avenue and 58th Terrace in Little Haiti. One man was injured. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Five people were in the home at the time of the shooting, they’ve been detained for questioning.