MIAMI (CBSMiami) – State forestry workers are continuing to monitor a smoky brush fire west of the Miami metro area.

As of Thursday at noon the fire, near SW 8th Street and SW 137th Avenue, had burned more than 715 acres and was about 40% contained.

No structures are being threatened and the Florida Highway Patrol is keeping tabs on Krome Avenue for any smoke related visibility issues.

Forestry workers say strong easterly are keep the smoke out over the Everglades. Should it switch to the west, and start blowing the smoke towards the populated areas, warnings may be issued to anyone with a health condition or asthma to stay inside.

