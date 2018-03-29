Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump is parting ways with one of his closest White House advisers.

Hope Hicks is marking her last day in the West Wing, a month after resigning as the President’s Communications Director.

Trump bid farewell to Hicks Thursday shortly before leaving the Oval Office for Ohio.

The 29-year-old, who once worked for Ivanka Trump, played a key role in the President’s campaign.

He created a new position for her at the White House, then she took over as communications director last summer.

Sources inside the White House tell CBS News Trump relied heavily on Hicks’ counsel over the past three years, bouncing ideas off her at all times of the day.

They say she was able to do what few others could; corral and quiet a temperamental president.

“It’s going to be very difficult to replace Hope Hicks in the Hope role,” Trump counsellor Kellyanne Conway said on FOX News.

Hicks, who resigned last month, is among nearly two dozen officials who have left the Trump Administration.

Earlier this year, she came under scrutiny for helping craft former White House staff secretary Rob Porter’s response to spousal abuse accusations.

Hicks’ proximity to the President also put her in the sights of Congressional investigators and Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

The President hasn’t named a replacement for Hicks, but Conway is likely to become interim Communications Director.

Hicks’ permanent replacement will be President Trump’s fifth communications director in just 14 months.