FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Just across from Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is Lucky Street Tavern and Grill, the newest hot spot that celebrates the American Dream – retro style.

On the corner of “Tequila Boulevard” and “Hangover Highway” or around the bend from “Straight Up Street” and “Vodka Alley” is the charming and colorful pop art bar and grill that will have you craving a time gone by. Chef Mike mans the kitchen.

“The theme of the restaurant is 50 and 60’s with a big bar. We can serve all kinds of people. On one side of the restaurant is a lounge with live entertainment and a restaurant side on the other side. You can hang out and dance over there or fully dine here,” said Chef Mike.

With the hotel and casino across the street, Lucky Street pulls in locals and tourists alike – not to mention the employees- who come over after work- so it’s open late night.

“This place screams fun,” Chef Mike said.

Back in the kitchen, the chef was ready to fire up CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo’s giant ribs as well as a barbeque chicken pizza, fried chicken and waffles and a few other treats he had up his sleeve with a menu with something for everyone. The food is plated and served out of a 50’s style funky food counter complete with a 50’s-diner bell ring.

“It is American comfort food with a global twist, so a wide range of food from fried chicken and waffles to pork ribs to sushi and sashimi,” Chef Mike said.

They started off with chicken and waffles, the ultimate Southern comfort food where the chef used Thai-brined grass fed, chicken with toasted maple syrup waffles.

“It is sweet and savory because you have lemon pepper seasoning and then you have maple syrup that we put on top,” he explained.

“There’s that sweet and the crunch and the chicken is so tender,” said Petrillo after tasting the dish.

Next up were ginormous ribs. Back in the kitchen, Chef Mike put a hefty amount of homemade barbeque sauce on them and topped them with chives.

“It’s like Fred Flinstone’s ribs,” said Petrillo. “They are meaty and hearty and have a ton of flavor.”

They sampled Lucky’s signature Mojito and moved onto Barbeque Chicken Pizza. topped with caramelized and pickled onions and pepper jack cheese.

“You have the sharpness with the pickled onions,” said Chef Mike.

“It really makes it something special,” said Petrillo.

Lucky Street Tavern and Grill – where the good fortune comes straight out. Lucky Street is open 6 days a week, everyday but Monday from noon to 2 a.m. Click here for more information.