PARKLAND (CBSMiami) — Confessed Parkland school gunman Nikolas Cruz is getting stacks of fan mail and love letters along with hundreds of dollars for his commissary account.

According to the Sun Sentinel, fans span from teenage girls to women and even older men – some sending suggestive pictures tucked inside greeting cards. Other fans offered friendship and encouragement to the gunman.

There are also Facebook communities where members talk about how they can help Cruz.

In one of the letters, a Texas woman wrote, “I reserve the right to care about you, Nikolas!” That same letter was mailed six days after Cruz opened fire in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, killing 17 people on February 14th.

In another letter dated March 15th, a teen wrote to Cruz, “I’m 18-years-old. I’m a senior in high school. When I saw your picture on the television, something attracted me to you.”

Broward County Public Defender Howard Finkelstein says there are “piles of letters” coming in. His office represents Cruz.

“In my 40 years as public defender, I’ve never seen this many letters to a defendant. Everyone now and then gets a few, but nothing like this,” Finkelstein told the paper.

It’s something that’s not unheard of – the attraction to prison bad boys. It’s an echo of past fascinations with other killers like cult leader Charles Manson and brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez who were convicted of murdering their parents. There were also “Bundyphiles” who sent bags of fan mail to Ted Bundy – a serial rapist and murderer.