WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – An attempt by porn star Stormy Daniels and her attorney to get President Donald Trump on the record about his alleged affair with her has hit a roadblock.

On Thursday, a federal judge denied their request to depose Trump as part of her lawsuit.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, filed the suit in California. She’s asking that a non-disclosure agreement she signed, which prevents her from discussing the affair, to be thrown out. She claims since Trump never signed the agreement, it’s invalid.

Daniels sat down for a widely watched interview on “60 Minutes” that aired last Sunday. She claims she had consensual sex with Mr. Trump in 2006.

Daniels and her lawyer described how $130,000 settlement was arranged and the non-disclosure agreement that came with it to stay quiet about the alleged relationship.

In issuing the denial, the judge said that the request for an expedited trial and discovery to be premature, and said there are other issues that need to be addressed first.

