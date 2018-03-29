Filed Under:Lee County, Local TV, School Shooting

FT MYERS (CBSMiami/AP) — A Lee County teen was arrested after he reportedly threatened a school shooting in Alabama.

Anthony Kessler, 19, was taken into custody Tuesday at a restaurant in Ft. Myers.

Fort Payne Police Chief Randy Bynum said Kessler made the threat against Fort Payne High School on March 5th.

Records say the Lehigh Acres man is jailed in Lee County on a warrant from DeKalb County, Alabama charging him with making a threat against a school.

Authorities have not released information about a motive for the threat.

