MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a shooting at a South Florida park.

Authorities are working the scene at Reeves Park, located at Northwest 5th Avenue and 10th Street in Overtown.

The shooting took place shortly after 9 p.m. on Thursday night. Authorities confirm that multiple shots were fired but have yet to determine how many.

After arriving on scene, authorities found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital Trauma. His condition is unknown.

After the shooting, police say they were led on a chase up I-95 as they searched for the people involved.