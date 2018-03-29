Filed Under:Deadly Shooting, Double Shooting, Local TV, Miami Police Department, Overtown, Reeves Park

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a shooting at a South Florida park.

Authorities are working the scene at Reeves Park, located at Northwest 5th Avenue and 10th Street in Overtown.

The shooting took place shortly after 9 p.m. on Thursday night. Authorities confirm that multiple shots were fired but have yet to determine how many.

After arriving on scene, authorities found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital Trauma. His condition is unknown.

After the shooting, police say they were led on a chase up I-95 as they searched for the people involved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Check Your BracketEnter our national Bracket Challenge game for a chance to win $5,000 Amex gift card.
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch