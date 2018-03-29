Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Pessimistic Miami Marlins fans will say the season couldn’t have started more appropriately.

Ian Happ of the Chicago Cubs hit a home run on the very first pitch of the year, connecting Thursday against Miami’s Jose Urena at Marlins Park.

Happ tagged a 95 mph fastball and sent it far over the right field fence.

The Marlins, under new ownership led by future Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, are at the very beginning of a rebuilding phase and aren’t expected to win many games this season.

Fans have been vocal about their unhappiness with the first moves that the new regime made, getting rid of star players like Giancarlo Stanton, Marcell Ozuna, Christian Yelich and Dee Gordon.

Meanwhile, the season-opening homer kept up a familiar pattern in the majors — big leaguers hit a record 6,105 home runs last season.

Dwight Evans of the Boston Red Sox homered on the first pitch of the 1986 season, connecting off future Hall of Famer Jack Morris at Tiger Stadium.

Happ’s homer was part of a three-run first inning for the Cubs. New Marlins CEO Derek Jeter watched his team instantly fall behind from his seat two rows back of the Miami dugout.

CBS Miami’s David Dwork contributed to this post.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)