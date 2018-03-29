Filed Under:Gary Nelson, Local TV, Miami-Dade County, Police Involved Shooting, Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Crews transported one person to the hospital after a police-involved shooting in South Miami-Dade Thursday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Police said one of their officers fired their weapon for some reason near Mile Marker 114 on South Dixie Highway.

The person injured was taken by air rescue to Jackson Trauma South. That person’s condition is unknown at this time.

Traffic in the area is also affected. At last check, US-1 was shutdown in both directions.

