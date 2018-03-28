Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – Wednesday marks six weeks since confessed gunman Nikolas Cruz went on a shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, killing 17 people including 14 students.

Now as plans move forward for a permanent memorial, the temporary one in front of the school is coming down.

Wednesday morning volunteers began collecting the pinwheels, signs, teddy bears, and other mementos left at the makeshift memorial. The items will then be taken to Florida Atlantic University for safe keeping.

“We intend to do it with reverence and respect. The idea being that we’re going to be collecting all the items for purposes of preserving them into the future. The intention is to make sure that they’re put into climate controlled facilities, stored properly with archival materials, so they don’t deteriorate over time,” said Parkland commissioner Ken Cutler.

Cutler said he contacted the victims’ families personally about the removal.

“We extended to them the opportunity that if they would like to come and look at the materials and if there was something that was very personal to them that they felt they’d like to keep as a keepsake, of course, we would respect their wishes,” he said.

The Parkland Historical Society will be in charge of the collection. Nearly everything will be cataloged or reused, right down to the flowers.

“That stuff will be collected and either ground up or incinerated by the city and used in our gardens as fertilizer. The rest of the stuff will be saved and used in remembrance of the people,” said Jeff Schwartz, president of the historical society.

The idea of an extension to the library or a museum to house these items has been floated around.

Sadly one couple allegedly decided to take some for themselves but were caught and quickly arrested.

Right now Kara O’Neil and Michael Kennedy remain in jail.

As for what will be done at the school, there are talks of knocking down the building where the shooting took place and building a memorial in its place.