FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — It’s sentencing day for a Florida man found guilty of murdering his wife and dumping her body – a body that has never been found.

Cid Torrez faces up to life in prison for the 2012 murder of Vilet Torrez.

He had previously had a sentencing hearing back in October but after making some bizarre statements, the hearing was put on hold after questions were raised about Torrez’s competency.

During the October hearing, Torrez said from the witness stand, “Commander-in-Chief, the witch hunt ends here.”

Since that day, his then-attorney who has since been fired said Torrez might not have been competent to stand trial back in July when a jury found him guilty of murdering his wife and the mother of his three children. However, there were no competency concerns raised prior to trial.

It took the jury 8 hours over two days of deliberations to convict him. Torrez did not testify and has always maintained he’s innocent.

Police and prosecutors said Torrez was enraged about his wife seeing other men after their marriage crumbled. They claim his obsession led him to secretly install spyware on her phone.

Prosecutors argued that on the morning of March 31, 2012, Cid’s wife Vilet Torrez was returning to their Miramar townhome when Cid confronted and killed her, then buried her body in the Everglades.

Torrez’s conviction for second-degree murder carries a minimum of 30 years and max of life in prison.