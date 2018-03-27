Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Dog owners, make sure you don’t have these recalled treats in your home.

‘Milo’s Kitchen’ brand treats, made by the J.M. Smucker Company, may contain too much beef thyroid hormone which could affect your pet.

The recall involves the ‘Milo’s Kitchen Steak Grillers / Steak Grillers Recipe with Angus Steak’ and ‘Milo’s Kitchen Grilled Burger Bites with Sweet Potato and Bacon.’

Those treats could contain high levels of the hormone which may cause your dog to become extra thirsty, pee more, lose weight, become restless and have an increased heart rate.

The company voluntarily issued the recalls after reports that at least three dogs got sick from the treats and asked anyone with those products to stop feeding them to their dogs.

If you have the product, you can call 1-888-569-6767 or complete this form to get a refund or coupon replacement for the product.