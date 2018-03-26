Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSMiami) — The porn star who alleges she had an affair with President Donald Trump claims she was threatened after she sold her story in 2011.

Stormy Daniels – whose real name is Stephanie Clifford – says she was in a Las Vegas parking lot on her way to a fitness class with her young daughter when a man approached.

“A guy walked up on me and said to me, ‘Leave Trump alone. Forget the story.’ And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, ‘That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom,” said Daniels.

The magazine story did not run and Clifford was never paid the $15 thousand she was promised.

Clifford says she had consensual sex with Trump one time after meeting him at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in 2006.

While the White House has not commented on the interview – her attorney Michael Avenatti spoke on CBS This Morning.

“Isn’t it interesting the president will tweet on anything mundane but he hasn’t tweeted about my client and the $130 thousand. You know why? Because it’s true,” said Avenatti.

A friend of Trump said the president called Clifford’s allegations a “political hoax” when he spoke to him Saturday.

“There’s just never been a claim of — of — of harassment. So the president looks at this and I think he’s looking at it like I’m looking at it. This is politically motivated to hurt and embarrass him in some way,” said Chris Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax Media.

President Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, has threatened to sue Clifford for twenty million dollars for violating a non-disclosure agreement she signed a week and a half before the 2016 election.

Cohen paid her $130 thousand. He says he was not reimbursed by Trump or the Trump campaign.

Clifford’s attorney is seeking to have the agreement voided because President Trump did not sign it.

CBS News has learned President Trump had dinner with Cohen Saturday night at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.