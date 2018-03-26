Filed Under:Donald Trump, Politics, Russia, United Kingdom

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) — President Donald Trump is ordering the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats and the closure of the Russian consulate in Seattle, Washington, in the wake of the UK nerve agent attack, the White House announced Monday.

The President is taking the action in response to the poisonings of a former Russian double agent and his daughter in England, the administration announced.

Forty-eight of the diplomats work at the Russian embassy and a dozen at the United Nations in New York. They and their families will have seven days to leave the country.

“The United States takes this action in conjunction with our NATO allies and partners around the world in response to Russia’s use of military-grade chemical weapons on the soil of the United Kingdom, the latest in this ongoing pattern of destabilizing activities around the world,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

In December 2016, the US expelled 35 Russian diplomats in response to Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Check Your BracketEnter our national Bracket Challenge game for a chance to win $5,000 Amex gift card.
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch