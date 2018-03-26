Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DELRAY BEACH (CBSMiami) — Police are looking into a double murder-suicide at a home in Delray Beach. Investigators say a man killed his wife, her sister, and then himself.

“I’m going to miss her a lot,” said Wesner Louis who was close to his two cousins – so close that he lives right around the corner from them.

“I was sleeping. Someone knocked on my door and said there has been a shooting down there,” said Louis.

He ran as fast as he could and when he got to their house, his heart simply sunk.

“When I got there, I see police put the line,” said Louis.

Both of his cousins – 43-year-old Pierrena Rosemburg and her 41-year-old sister Lourdine Cazeau were dead by the time he got there. They were murdered, cops say, by Pierrena’s husband, Julien, with a semi-automatic handgun.

“She was on the bed sleeping. He shot her in the head,” said Louis.

Then, they say, he turned the gun on himself but even more tragic was that officers say, the Rosemburg’s 3 kids and Lourdine’s child were feet away when gunshots rang out. They were forced to run past their mother’s bodies looking for help.

“Pierrena is a good lady. Working hard, seven days, go to school, after come home and take care of the kids,” said Louis.

Wesner says Julien and his wife appeared to be a happy couple, married for more than 20 years.

“That surprises me. They always loving, kissing, happiness,” said Louis.

He says they met in Haiti before calling Delray Beach home. Pierrena’s sister Lourdine had just moved in with her child. Both women, he says, were great mothers. Pierrena worked hard to put food on the table while taking nursing classes.

For now, he says he is doing the best he can.

“That’s my niece, my cousin, everything,” said Louis.

The family is now planning two funerals and there is still no word on a motive.