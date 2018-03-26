Filed Under:Broward Sheriff's Office, Local TV, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Memorial, Parkland, School Shooting, stealing

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – There are always people who try to profit off of others’ misery and sadness.

screen shot 2018 03 26 at 6 35 29 pm Two People Arrested For Stealing Items From Parkland Shooting Memorial

Mugshots for 37-year-old Michael Kennedy and 40-year-old Kara O’Neil. (Source: Broward Sheriff’s Office)

Two people were arrested Monday accused of stealing items from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting memorial in Parkland.

One of the suspects appeared in court Monday afternoon.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies say they caught 37-year-old Michael Kennedy with several teddy bears, plaques and pinwheels in the back seat of his car.

Also under arrest is 40-year-old Kara O’Neil.

It is not clear if either has a connection to the school or any of the 17 victims.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Check Your BracketEnter our national Bracket Challenge game for a chance to win $5,000 Amex gift card.
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch