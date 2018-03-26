Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – There are always people who try to profit off of others’ misery and sadness.

Two people were arrested Monday accused of stealing items from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting memorial in Parkland.

One of the suspects appeared in court Monday afternoon.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies say they caught 37-year-old Michael Kennedy with several teddy bears, plaques and pinwheels in the back seat of his car.

Also under arrest is 40-year-old Kara O’Neil.

It is not clear if either has a connection to the school or any of the 17 victims.