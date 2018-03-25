Filed Under:Downtown Miami, Local TV, Marshmello, Ultra Music Festival, Will Smith

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Ultra Music Festival is going strong in Downtown Miami.

Day three of the event got underway Sunday afternoon.

Ultra is expected to bring in more than 160,000 people from more than 60 countries.

Miami Police say that since the festival comes after the shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas, this year they’ve really amped up security.

They have everything from sharpshooters to undercover officers in the crowd.

On Saturday night, festival goers received a big surprise as superstar Will Smith took the stage to perform his hit song “Miami” while popular DJ Marshmello was mixing tracks for the crowd.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Check Your BracketEnter our national Bracket Challenge game for a chance to win $5,000 Amex gift card.
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch