Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Ultra Music Festival is going strong in Downtown Miami.

Day three of the event got underway Sunday afternoon.

Ultra is expected to bring in more than 160,000 people from more than 60 countries.

Miami Police say that since the festival comes after the shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas, this year they’ve really amped up security.

They have everything from sharpshooters to undercover officers in the crowd.

On Saturday night, festival goers received a big surprise as superstar Will Smith took the stage to perform his hit song “Miami” while popular DJ Marshmello was mixing tracks for the crowd.