By Jim Berry
In Florida, suicide is the leading cause of death and the second leading cause of death among those 44 years old and under.  That is above the national average.

Even more alarming, according to the latest CDC study, there was a 200 percent of suicide among girls aged 10 to 14.

The rate is also up for boys in the same age group.

We focus on why this crisis is worsening among young people, and how can parents can recognize and attack the warning signs.

Guest:      Dr. Jeremy Pettit, Director, FIU Child Anxiety & Phobia Program

