By Jim DeFede
This week on Facing South Florida we take a closer look at the March For Our Lives rallies held over the weekend.

They were impressive events, spearheaded by students, supported by students – all determined to end gun violence in their schools and communities.

Hundreds of thousands of young people gathered across the country and even around the globe, demanding their leaders address gun violence.

There were more than 800 marches and rallies, the largest in Washington, D.C.

Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede gives his three takeaways from the movement, gets a live report from Washington and speaks in-studio to a special guest.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas student Adam Buchwald spoke at the march in Parkland and he joins DeFede to discuss what the shooting survivors are trying to accomplish.

