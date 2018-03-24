Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – More than 800 marches worldwide are planned for Saturday in support of the March For Our Lives event in Washington D.C.

While many parents and students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High will be at Washington D.C. march calling for sensible gun control regulation and safer schools initiatives, thousands of people are expected to attend a support march in Parkland.

The rally and march will be held at Pine Trails Park, the same park where so many came with flowers, candles, and signs to remember those killed in the Valentine’s Day mass shooting at the school.

Stages have been set up at the park and Jumbotron screens have been brought in.

“The first step is the most important one and I think that is what we are doing Saturday, talking about taking that first step together with the world taking it with us,” said organizer Casey Sherman.

March For Our Lives Parkland will kick off Saturday at 10 a.m. After several speakers, there will be a two-mile round trip walk to Douglas High. Roads around the park and school will be closed at 6 a.m. Saturday. Roads around the park and nearby Stoneman Douglas High are closed to traffic. If you’re planning to go, it’s best to use one of the offsite parking locations or have someone drop you off.

An estimated 20,000 to 30,000 people are expected at the Parkland rally.

Dozens of volunteers finished up preparations at the park Friday night for what organizers say is an unprecedented event.

“People are coming from very far away and I feel they need as many volunteers as they can, anything I can do to help I want to do,” said volunteer Shayna Cohen.

People have come from all over to show their support.

Marlene Barton flew in from Delaware to march with her friend Robin Pittman of Tamarac.

“We did the Million Mom March in 2000 in D.C. with our kids and when this horrible thing happened here, we talked on the phone and said whatever they do here she said she’s coming into town and we’re going to be here,” said Barton.

If you can’t make it to Parkland or D.C. to take part in those marches there, there are at least a dozen cities taking part in sister marches across South Florida. Click here to find the one closest to you.

Zoom in on the map and click on each location to get details.

Locations in South Florida include:

Tropical Park

Doral

Miami Beach

Miami Lakes

Pembroke Pines

Weston

Fort Lauderdale

North Lauderdale

Boca Raton

Key West

Marathon

If you can’t make it to a march, you can donate to the GoFundMe page started by Stoneman Douglas students and sign the organizers’ petition calling on Congress to pass legislation to address gun violence.