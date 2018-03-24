Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSMiami) — The stage is set, literally and figuratively, for the hundreds of thousands expected to descend on Pennsylvania Avenue for the March For Our Lives.

The city is overrun with people motivated to demand action on gun control and inspired by the students from South Florida who set all of it in motion after surviving the shooting at their school – Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14th that left 17 people dead.

“I firmly believe by myself and with my friends and this generation, we will change the world,” said Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Gian-Carlo Mendoza.

“Enough is enough,” said Stoneman Douglas junior Jacob Shelin. “Everybody’s had enough with these school shootings. They need to stop.”

“Assault rifles are meant to hunt people and we don’t need that because people were hunted down the hallways at my school and that’s not okay,” said Stoneman Douglas High student Dmitri Hoff.

Hoff also accused Florida Senator Marco Rubio of dancing around their questions.

“We students have become victims of our government’s glaring inaction but never again. We have come here today to hold accountable politicians and their disturbing inaction. Never again will our voices, student voices, be shunned into silence,” he said.

The march in Washington, D.C. is set to start at noon on Saturday with more than 800 other events taking place worldwide, including in South Florida.

And it’s getting some major star power. Celebrities like Oprah, George Clooney, and Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have all donated money to the cause, which has raised more than $3 million dollars on its GoFundMe page. That doesn’t include the sales of merchandise like t-shirts, hats, and sweatshirts.

But this is about more than songs and music. These students want a ban on assault weapons used in most mass shootings, restrictions on high capacity magazines and major changes to background checks.

Just a day before the mass march, Marjory Stoneman Douglas students gathered all over our nation’s capital – some making signs while others attended a more somber event at the National Cathedral for a vigil in honor of the victims lost to gun violence.

