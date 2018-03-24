Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – It was a day of transit and preparation for those who intend to take part in Saturday’s March For Our Lives rally in Washington D.C. or at one the 800 or so sister rallies around the world.

For those planning to attend the major march in Washington, flights and buses have filled up quickly over the last 48 hours.

“There’s a huge following for gun control that, we matter, and we’re not gonna be given like weak policies, we need safety in our schools,” said Douglas High student Victoria Castaneda before hopping a flight to Washington.

“I want something to change so we don’t have this occurring in America,” said Douglas senior Paige Allen.

Broward school superintendent Robert Runcie flew out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Friday afternoon to attend the march and lobby for change.

“I’m proud of these students for their passion to make changes our generation hasn’t been able to do,” said Runcie.

Friday morning hundreds of students took off from Stoneman Douglas and nearby Coral Springs on buses headed for Washington D.C. The trip was funded mostly by school alumni.

“These kids are awesome. They are moving the needle, so we are going to back them” said Marlene Barton who traveled to South Florida from Delaware to march with her friend Robin Pittman of Tamarac.

“We did the million mom march in 2000 and when the Douglas shooting happened we said we are gonna be here,” said Pittman

While many parents and students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas will be in Washington D.C. for the march, thousands of people are expected to attend a support march in Parkland.

The rally and march will be held at Pine Trails Park, the same park where so many came with flowers, candles, and signs to remember those killed in the Valentine’s Day mass shooting at the school.

Stages have been set up at the park and Jumbotron screens have been brought in.

“The first step is the most important one and I think that is what we are doing Saturday, talking about taking that first step together with the world taking it with us,” said Casey Sherman.

March For Our Lives Parkland will kick off Saturday at 10 a.m. After several speakers, there will be a two-mile round trip walk to Douglas High. Roads around the park and school will be closed at 6 a.m. Saturday.

An estimated 20,000 people are expected at the Parkland rally.

“We are preparing for a large event. We’ve reached out to Broward County, Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Department of Transportation, the Coconut Creek PD, the Coral Springs PD, all of these entities coming together to ensure that we can make this the safest event possible,” said Parkland spokesman Todd DeAngelis.

Since the shooting five weeks ago, the park has been the central spot for vigils, protests, and prayers.

Hundreds of other March For Our Lives rallies are also happening. Click here to find the one nearest to you.

Click here for the latest information on the march.