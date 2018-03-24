Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – More than 1500 people including students, parents, grandparents and elected officials joined together Saturday in a “March for Our Lives” demonstration in Pembroke Pines.

They marched from a parking lot near the Charles F. Dodge City Center to Pines Boulevard and west to Hiatus Road and then returned to City Hall where they held a rally.

Among the keynote speakers was former Senator and Governor Bob Graham.

Along the March, they chanted “Vote them Out” and “We want change” and “End the violence.”

March organizer Valentina Rueda told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, “Change needs to happen in our country for this generation. We have to vote everyone out. We have to go to the polls and vote them out and make a statement to the N.R.A.”

Pembroke Pines Vice Mayor Angelo Castillo said, “It’s time to be part of a large scale event and tell everyone in our community including our elected leaders that we have had enough and we want to be safe. I think these people are not going to give up. They are going to remain enthusiastic about their efforts. These are young people who are teaching adults how to act and I am proud of them.”

Along the March, one student said, “We need safe schools. No more violence.”

One parent shouted, “Vote them out if they are not for us they are against us and in the pocket of the N.R.A.”

One teacher said, “Don’t arm us with gun. Arm us with resources and we need educated children.”

Bob Graham, who was the 38th Governor of Florida serving from 1979 to 1987 and who was a U.S. Senator from 1987 to 2005, told D’Oench he was impressed by the turnout and THE enthusiasm of the crowd.

“I think it was fabulous for this many people to come out on Saturday to voice their feelings they have had enough killing of young people who are putting their lives at risk and now is the time for common sense gun control. These people are going to make a difference at the voting booth,” said Graham.

Many at the rally said this was just the beginning of their demonstrations.