Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSMiami) — Martin Luther King, Jr.’s granddaughter joined the March For Our lives rally in Washington, D.C.

“My grandfather had a dream that his four little children will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character,” said Yolanda Renee King.

She had a dream as well.

“I had a dream enough is enough,” said Yolanda Renee King, to which the crowds of hundreds of thousands of people cheered with the Nation’s capital as a backdrop.

King went on, with a smile on her face, “This should be a gun-free world, period!”

She asked the crowd to repeat after her and yelled it with enthusiasm, “Spread the word all across the nation! We are going to be a great generation.”

Right by her side was Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Jaclyn Corin who survived the February 14th shooting at her school that left 17 people dead.

Gallery: March For Our Lives Rally in Parkland & March For Our Lives Rally in Washington, D.C.

The two hugged once King finished her speech and walked arm in arm off the stage – joined in a cause to push for safer schools and better gun control measures.

Click here for the latest coverage on the March For Our Lives and the aftermath of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.