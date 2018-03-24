Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Hundreds of people are expected to take part in a March For Our Lives sister walk on Miami Beach.

The march, organized by students for students, is a call on legislators for tougher gun control and safe school measures.

Marchers assembled at Miami Beach Senior High. The event kicked off at 10 a.m. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert, and former Mayor Philip Levine all addressed the gathering.

The crowd then walked to Collins Park. There a number of speakers will address the crowd including Mayor Dan Gelber, Marjory Stoneman Douglas high students Sofia Cheremeta and Nick Joseph, Emily Estefan and Flo Rida.

Participants will then march back to the high school.

If you can’t make it to Miami Beach to take part in the march there, there are at least a dozen cities taking part in sister marches across South Florida. Click here to find the one closest to you.