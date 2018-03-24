Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) — The father of one of the students killed in the Parkland massacre urged for change, saying his son’s death could have been prevented, all while holding back tears at the March For Our Lives rally in Parkland.

“On February 13th, I was just like every other parent,” said Max Schachter, father of Alex Schachter who was just 14-years old when he died just a day later at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. “I would give everything to have one more day, one more hour, one more second with the sweetest boy in the world.”

He shared heartbreaking words with the tens of thousands present at Pine Trail Park, saying his son’s death and the lives of the 16 others could have been prevented.

“Alex’s death could have been prevented all of these 17 beautiful angels lives could have been prevented, said Schachter. “That monster never entered Alex’s classroom. If the doors had just been bulletproof and windows, Alex and many others would still be alive today.”

Schachter, who has been very outspoken in Tallahassee and in Washington, D.C., has formed two foundations in his memory – a scholarship that supports the Stoneman Douglas marching band which his son was part of. The second is the Safe Schools For Alex Foundation meant to create a blueprint to make schools a safer place.

“Since the day that changed my life, I have decided that I will not stop fighting for change,” said Schachter. “The 17 victims’ families will not stop fighting until we make this world a better and safer place.”

He ended his speech with, “The beautiful lives lost have not and will not be in vain,” said Schachter. ”

