MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In just hours, hundreds of thousands of people across South Florida, Washington D.C. and the world will take part in the March For Our Lives, but President Donald Trump won’t be in the nation’s capital to witness it. He’ll be in South Florida making another trip to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach.

Trump leaves Washington for Palm Beach around 5 p.m. Friday and is expected to land shortly before 7:30 p.m.

His weekend activities aren’t known.

In nearby Parkland, where 17 students and faculty were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, there will be one of the largest South Florida gatherings at Pine Trails Park. It’s believed as many as 30,000 supporters could take part in the Parkland event. Stoneman Douglas students have been hailed for their grass-roots movement that passed comprehensive gun reform in Florida’s Republican-controlled legislature and spawned school walkouts earlier this month with more than 1 million students participating across the country.

In Palm Beach this weekend, at least 2,000 people are expected to march down Southern Boulevard toward Mar-a-Lago on Saturday at 2:15 p.m, reports the Palm Beach Post.