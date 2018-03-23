Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The 20th annual Ultra Music Festival kicks off Friday afternoon at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami.

Traffic in the area has already being diverted ahead of the 4 p.m. opening of the three-day event.

Northbound traffic on Biscayne Boulevard has been re-routed to the southbound lanes at SE 1st Street. Southbound traffic is re-routed eastbound and westbound at NE 6th Street.

There will be no southbound traffic on Biscayne Boulevard south of NE 6th Street until Monday morning at 6 a.m.

The event which is expected to bring in more than 160,000 people from more than 60 countries.

Here’s what you need to know.