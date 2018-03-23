Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CNN Money) — China may target American fruit, wine and pork producers.

Beijing has revealed a tentative list of 128 US exports that it may hit with tariffs to retaliate against President Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum.

China’s list raised the possibility of 15% tariffs on American cherries, almonds, wine, ethanol and steel pipes, and 25% on pork meat and recycled aluminum.

Trump announced separately Thursday that he would impose tariffs on $50 billion worth of imports to punish China for stealing American tech and trade secrets.

The US Department of Agriculture provided CNNMoney with 2017 export values for many of those products that China would target to retaliate for the steel and aluminum tariffs. The data was compiled by the Census Bureau and is categorized by federal commodity and shipping standards.

Fruit: $260.1 million exported to China, 6% of all US fruit exports

Cherries: $121.7 million

Oranges: $48.5 million

Grapes (fresh): $22.2 million

Grapes (dried): $18.9 million

Apples (fresh): $18.4 million

Apricots (fresh): $5.5 million

Plums: $5.1 million

Prunes (dried): $4.5 million

Strawberries: $3 million

Fruit and nuts: $2.3 million

Lemons and limes (fresh and dried): $1.3 million

Sour cherries: $1.3 million

Pears (fresh): $744,000

Figs: $457,000

Citrus fruits (fresh): $373,000

Grapefruit: $361,000

Cranberries: $232,000

Apples (dried): $136,000

Mandarins: $93,000

Peaches and nectarines: $56,000

Wilkings: $33,000

Wine: $74.6 million of wine exported to China, 5% of all US wine exports

Grape wines (in containers holding 2 liters or less): $67.6 million

Grape wines (in containers holding 2-10 liters): $3.7 million

Grape wines (in containers holding more than 10 liters): $2.1 million

Grape wine (unfermented): $674,000

Grape wines (sparkling): $526,000

Pork: $487.9 million exported to China, 9% of all US pork exports

Swine offal (frozen): $250.6 million

Swine cuts (frozen): $166 million

Swine hams (frozen): $69.4 million

Swine carcasses (frozen): $1.3 million

Swine cuts (fresh or chilled): $286,000

Swine hams (fresh or chilled): $147,000

Swine livers (frozen): 0

Swine carcasses (fresh or chilled): 0

Nuts: $224.9 million exported to China, 3% of all US nuts exports

Pistachios (in shell): $37.9 million

Nuts Nesoi: $35.8 million

Almonds (in shell): $24.3 million

Walnuts (no shell): $16.8 million

Walnuts (in shell): $15.5 million

Macadamia nuts (in shell): $9.4 million

Macadamia nuts (shelled): $76,000

Mixtures of nuts: $5.4 million

Almonds (no shell): $4.9 million

Hazelnuts (in shell): $2 million

Pistachios (shelled): $1.9 million

Cashew nuts (without the shell): $962,000

Cashew nuts (in shell): $9,000

Coconuts (in shell): $3,000

Brazil nuts: 0

Coconuts dessicated: 0

Ginseng: $22.6 million exported to China, 40% of all US ginseng exports

Ethanol alcohol: $32.2 million exported to China, 3% of all US ethanol alcohol exports

