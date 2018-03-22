Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Rescue crews treated one person after fire broke out at the Brickell City Centre.

Chopper4 was over the scene where you could see a fire truck parked near SW 8th Street and South Miami Ave.

Miami Fire officials said the fire was at one of the restaurants in the mall.

Swire Properties which represents the Brickell City Centre issued a statement on the incident saying,

“At approximately 12:15 p.m. today a small grease fire occurred in the kitchen of the Casa Tua restaurant located inside Saks Fifth Avenue. It was quickly contained and put out within 10 minutes by the fire department. Following advice from the fire department and building security, guests and staff have since returned to Brickell City Centre, which is fully operational. The investigation is ongoing, members of the press are urged to contact Miami Fire Rescue for more information.”

Smoke could be seen filling parts of the inner portion of the mall. Someone inside the mall took to social media to share what it looked like.

The cause of the blaze is unknown at this time.