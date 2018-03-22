Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – Extra security measures went into place Wednesday morning at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.

Eight Florida Highway Patrol troopers were tasked with helping to guard the entrances and exits of the school.

Governor Rick Scott’s office proposed adding the troopers and the Broward Sheriff’s Office agreed.

FHP will be deploying eight troopers to Marjory Stoneman Douglas. We will stop at nothing to protect our schools and our students. https://t.co/oo2CnorIXc — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) March 21, 2018

The proposal came shortly after two Douglas High students were arrested for bringing weapons on campus and a sheriff’s deputy assigned to protect the school was accused of sleeping on the job.

“It’s a good thing. I feel more safe,” said 11th grader Juan Sanchez.

“I think we need to do as much as we can to protect the school,” said Dana Catapano, a parent.

The extra troopers are just the beginning of new security measures at all Broward schools.

At a town hall meeting in North Miami on Wednesday, Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie discussed the measures.

“We’re going to be able to man every gate at the school during school hours and for after-school activities. We will be implementing a program for clear backpacks after spring break. We are also going to funnel students and visitors to confined points and wand folks like you’d see in airports and so forth,” said Runcie.

Earlier in the day, Runcie issued a letter outlining safety and security measures that are “ongoing” and some “to be completed.”

He discussed these details at the town hall.

“We’ve got to put things into place now. Some of the things we’re doing now is making sure we have good habits in school and are enforcing protocols we already have in place. Single point of entries and making sure the gates are always closed. Make sure that classroom doors are always locked. Make sure the people that are actually monitoring the campus, are doing so with a high degree of vigilance. Every school in Broward by the end of this year, but no later than the first quarter of 2019, will eventually have single point entry. We’re upgrading cameras and security systems. That will be done by June of this year. We’re continuing code red training, which we do at all our schools. That is the foundation of active shooters. We are enhancing that for middle and high schools,” said Runcie.