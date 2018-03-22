Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — The Miami Dolphins are adding a talented veteran that has wanted to play for the team since his childhood.

Multiple sources are reporting that NFL active rushing leader Frank Gore has agreed to terms with the Dolphins.

Dolphins signed RB Frank Gore, as @CraigMish reported. Miami giving Gore a one-year deal, per source. Gore returns to Miami to close out his NFL career. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 22, 2018

The deal won’t be finalized until Gore passes a physical, which is expected to take place sometime this week.

The durable Gore would provide depth at running back behind Kenyan Drake, who became a starter last year and averaged 4.8 yards per carry.

Gore, who turns 35 next month, grew up in South Florida and played college football for the University of Miami.

He has rushed for 14,026 yards in his NFL career, including 961 last year for the Indianapolis Colts, and ranks fifth on the all-time list.

Gore also played for the San Francisco 49ers and has started every game since 2011.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)