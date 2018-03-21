Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) — We’re getting a deeper look at the brother of the confessed Parkland school gunman who was arrested on a trespassing charge and remains behind bars.

Zachary Cruz, 18, is charged with trespassing onto the same school his brother is accused of shooting and killing 17 people last month.

Now the Broward Sheriff’s Office wants him to be under a Risk Protection Order meant to keep Zachary from getting his hands on firearms or ammunition.

According to the petition, ‘there is reason to believe the respondent has a mental illness’ and ‘is a danger to himself.’

This after Zachary’s arrest on Monday for allegedly trespassing onto Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday afternoon and this wasn’t the first time, according to court records.

Zachary had been warned by school officials to avoid going onto campus.

He reportedly told authorities he walked through school grounds, including the Freshman building where the shooting happened, to “see everything…take it all in.”

Court records say Zachary admitted he was on campus three times since the mass shooting on February 14th.

He is now being held on a $500,000 bond for the charge which usually carries a $25 bond.

Zachary’s attorney Joseph Kimok said in court on Tuesday it’s an ‘entirely disproportional’ punishment “because of who is related to, not because of anything he did.”

The judge ordered Cruz to wear an ankle monitor at all times, be at least a mile away from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and 500 feet away from any other schools. The judge also ordered him to stay away from Broward County altogether except for court appearances and ordered he undergo a mental evaluation.

This is not Cruz’s first brush with the law.

In court Monday, prosecutors told the judge that he pled to three cases in Broward juvenile court in 2016 on charges of grand theft, criminal mischief and petit theft.