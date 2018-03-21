Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Coming together as a community to mourn, a vigil was held on the campus of Florida International University to remember the six people killed when a pedestrian bridge under construction collapsed last week.

One of those who died was FIU student Alexa Duran, who was majoring in political science and looking forward to law school one day.

A visitation for her will be held Wednesday night at Vista Funeral Home, 14200 NW 57th Ave, Miami Lakes, from 7 p.m. to midnight. Duran’s funeral service will be held Thursday morning at St. Mark Catholic Church in Southwest Ranches.

Funeral services were held Wednesday morning for two men who died in the collapse.

Alberto Arias and Oswaldo Gonzalez, who were business partners in life, were laid to rest at Caballero Rivero Woodlawn South.

Governor Rick Scott has ordered that all flags in the state be flown at half-staff on Thursday in remembrance of those who died.

“I have ordered the lowering of the flags this Thursday in remembrance of the victims of the bridge collapse at FIU. Our state continues to mourn and we offer our sincerest condolences to their families,” said in a statement.

Southwest 8th Street remains closed between 107th Avenue and 117th Avenue as crews work to clear the bridge debris and reopen the road.

Additionally, the eastbound exits from the Florida Turnpike are also closed.