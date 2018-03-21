Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A City of Miami Police officer is in a Miami-Dade jail.

26-year-old Kyle Centeno was arrested at his home in Homestead on Wednesday.

Police say Centeno got into a fight with his girlfriend, Isamar Tavarez.

Per the arrest report, the two argued at the home they shared, then again on the side of the road after both had left for work.

They returned to the home and continued to argue, per the report.

Then, police say, he handcuffed her and put her into the back of his police car.

While handcuffed, Tavarez told police she kicked Centeno in the groin area.

Centeno is facing charges of battery and false imprisonment.

Tavarez is being charged with battery and resisting arrest without violence.