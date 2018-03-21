Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new report showing Americans are drinking even more coffee might be good news for the battle against certain cancers.

A recent survey found that coffee consumption is increasing steadily with about 64 percent of adults saying they had at least one cup of joe the previous day.

That cup might help stave off colon cancer, according to scientists with the Simmons Cancer Center at UT Southwestern Medical Center.

“Studies suggest that people who drink coffee may decrease the risk of colon cancer,” said Dr. Muhammad Beg, a GI cancer specialist at the Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center.

It’s something that’s important since Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer that is diagnosed in both men and women. This year alone, over 97,000 new cases of colon cancer and 43,000 new cases of rectal cancer are estimated, according to the American Cancer Society.

Scientists have also linked coffee consumption with a lower risk of getting other cancers like prostate, endometrial, skin, and liver cancers.

As for how it works, more studies are needed.

“We don’t quite know how coffee exerts its health benefit because there are many different compounds in coffee but researchers have shown that both caffeinated and decaf can be helpful,” says Dr. Beg.

Make sure to hold the extra cream and sugar! Those excess calories can lead to an increase in weight and increase your risk of cancer.