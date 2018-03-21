Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie has vowed to “enhance school safety measures” at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland after a deputy at the school was caught sleeping on the job and two students were arrested for having knives on campus.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Moises Carotti has been suspended with pay after a student notified the school he was asleep in his patrol unit on Tuesday.

CBS4 News requested to speak with Sheriff Scott Israel regarding the sleeping deputy but got no response.

Late Tuesday night, Sheriff Israel posted on Twitter about new security enhancements at the school.

Sheriff Israel welcomes @FLGovScott’s offer to provide BSO w/ additional resources from the FL Highway Patrol. This will ensure that all entrances & exits at MSD High School are secure. We thank Gov Scott for his continued support & partnership. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) March 21, 2018

In response to my offer of assistance yesterday, @browardsheriff has spoken with FL Highway Patrol to request troopers. I’ve directed these troopers to report for duty tomorrow morning to help secure entry points at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and keep students safe. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) March 21, 2018

One of the students caught with a weapon, 18-year-old Jordan Salter, will appear before a judge on Wednesday.

According to her arrest form, during an argument with another student, “Jordan reached inside of her bra and pulled out a 2” black handle knife, unfolded the knife and showed it” to the student she was arguing with.

The second student arrested was seventeen-year-old Gavin Stricker. The sheriff’s office said of the 10th grader, “…a nine inch knife was found in his backpack. Mr. Stricker was placed into custody and transported to JARC.” He was given a notice to appear in court next month.

In a fourth incident another 10th grader, who was not identified, “…was removed from class for posting pictures on Snap-Chat depicting a handgun in his waistband and numerous bullets.”

The sheriff’s office said the student stated the picture was, “of a BB gun and the bullets were his father’s.”

The student “…goes by a gamer tag name he created called, ‘NickCruz’. He uses this gamer tag in the game Fortnite.”

The student was committed for a psychological evaluation.

Parents received word of the incidents via a voicemail from the school’s principal.

“It makes me sad because we just lost 17 of our family members and they’re making the problem worse when we’re trying to make everything better,” said student Angelina Lazo.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio released a statement Tuesday night on the BSO deputy’s suspension.

“Of all the schools in America, you would think this would be the safest one right now. This is so outrageous it’s almost impossible to believe.”

Some teachers are hoping parents will do their part to keep an eye on what students are bringing to school

“Unfortunately, we have an open campus. They can put anything in their bags and parents, you need to watch what these kids are doing because they’re not the angels that you all think they are,” said Stoneman Douglas High School teacher Gregory Pittman.

Broward Schools issued a statement saying they will continue to work with law enforcement regarding these incidents.