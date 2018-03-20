Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – Two Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students are under arrest for bringing weapons to school.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office, both students brought knives.

Police say a third student was Baker-acted and is being evaluated after making threats online.

That student is accused of posting pictures of himself with a gun and ammunition.

BSO is also confirming that a deputy was found asleep in his patrol vehicle on the grounds of Stoneman Douglas on Monday.

Deputy Moises Carotti was suspended with pay pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, a student approached a patrolling BSO sergeant at the school and alerted him that Carrotti was asleep in his patrol unit.

It’s at least the second failure by a BSO Deputy at the school since the shooting.

The first of course being the deputy at the school when the shooting happened, who, according to Sheriff’ Scott Israel, stayed back instead of going after the shooter.

