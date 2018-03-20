Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – The arrest of Zachary Cruz for trespassing Monday afternoon on the campus of Stoneman Douglas high school left some parents and students uneasy.

Some parents kept their children home from school Tuesday

Cruz was apprehended within a few minutes of skateboarding onto campus 4:30 p.m. Monday

“As a parent, it’s reprehensible,” said Broward commissioner Michael Udine, who is the former Mayor of Parkland and whose daughter attends Stoneman Douglas. “You get a call ten o’clock last night that there’s a bomb threat and bomb sniffing dogs at the facility. And this is a major setback for what they are trying to do. Parents do not have the confidence to send their children to school right now.

Zachary Cruz openly wept at his half-brother’s hearing last week, and was nonchalant when he faced a judge Tuesday afternoon in Broward county court on the trespassing charge.

According to BSO, Zachary Cruz “surpassed all locked doors and gates” when he skateboarded around the campus Monday.

“There weren’t locked gates,” said Broward Schools superintendent Robert Runcie.

Runcie said there was “no breach” of security at Stoneman Douglas on Monday.

It was after school and the gates are open to allow staff and students to leave.

“There are four armed guards during the day but in light of what happened we are looking at additional security, maybe until 6 or 7 at night,” Runcie said.