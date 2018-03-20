Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – The t-shirts are ready and the young students are motivated.

In Washington, preparations for Saturday’s March For Our Lives are ongoing but for those who can’t make it the nationals capital, meetings, like one in Parkland on Tuesday night, are taking place across the country.

The purpose of the marches are to urge lawmakers to seriously tackle the nation’s gun issues.

“It is meant to galvanize the community and inspire them and motivate them to march in Parkland and to march at whatever march they are going to,” said Demitri Hoth.

Students in Parkland and across the U.S. have already staged a massive gun issue protest last week.

A school walk-out, promoted by social media, saw students leave their classrooms in a peaceful protest to mark one month passing since the Valentine’s Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“I feel honored and feel proud of what my students are doing,” said teacher Greg Pittman. “They are taking this action and initiative on their own.”

In Liberty City, a meeting to organize plans for Saturday.

Students in this part of town face shootings on a regular basis as no one is a stranger to the firearms issue.

“I am not happy seeing my peers across the world are losing their lives because of terrible mistakes people are making because they have guns in their hands,” said Ariez Royer.

Meanwhile in Miami Beach, the city’s youth commission set the court for Saturday’s Miami Beach march.

“Let our elected officials know that we mean business and we want change in the next upcoming election,” said Hannah Gelber.

As the weekend grows closer, a reminder from Parkland that you can put a silencer on a gun but not on the voice of the people.