MIAMI (CBSMiami) — From Key West to Parkland, a generation of students raised in the shadow of gun violence will send a loud and united message to lawmakers. Enough is Enough.

On Saturday March 24, the kids and families of March For Our Lives will take to the streets to demand that their lives and safety become a priority. The historic movement is calling for an end to gun violence in schools and communities in the wake of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

There are now over 800 demonstrations happening in the United States and beyond, during which participants will march in solidarity with the main event in Washington, D.C.

The March in D.C. is expected to draw half a million people converging on Pennsylvania Avenue.

If you can’t make it to D.C. to take part in the march there, there are at least a dozen cities taking part in sister marches across South Florida. Click here to find the one closest to you.

Zoom in on the map and click on each location to get details.

Locations in South Florida include:

Tropical Park

Doral

Miami Beach

Miami Lakes

Pembroke Pines

Weston

Fort Lauderdale

North Lauderdale

Parkland

Boca Raton

Key West

Marathon

If you can’t make it to a march, you can donate to the GoFundMe page started by Stoneman Douglas students and sign the organizers’ petition calling on Congress to pass legislation to address gun violence.

There is another national school walkout on April 20 to remember the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School massacre.