MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN Money) – Some people see something ordinary and think about how to make it extraordinary.

Leave it to Jeff Bezos to put his own spin on a mundane task like walking a dog.

The Amazon CEO posted a picture of himself walking next to a robotic canine built by robotics firm Boston Dynamics.

“Taking my new dog for a walk at the #MARS2018 conference,” Bezos tweeted.

Amazon’s invite-only robotics conference, which focuses on machine-learning, robotic trends and space, kicked off on Monday.

The “dog” — named SpotMini — might look familiar: It’s the same robot that generated buzz in February for opening a door by itself. Boston Dynamics’ website describes it as a “a nimble robot that handles objects, climbs stairs, and will operate in offices, homes and outdoors.”

Jeff Bezos is having a moment, and he’s not afraid to let you know it

At about a size of a Springer Spaniel, the robot dog weighs in at 55 pounds and stands nearly 3 feet tall.

Bezos tends to leave an impression at the MARS conference. Last year, he wore a 14-foot tall robot suit designed by South Korean company Hankook Mirae.

The picture is the latest example of Bezos sharing a snapshot of him living his best life. A few months ago, Bezos tweeted a video of himself wearing a hard hat and smashing a champagne bottle on top of a windmill.

Bezos certainly has enough to celebrate. Amazon recently announced its acquisition of the “smart” doorbell company Ring, 20 North American cities are rolling out the red carpet to attract the company’s second headquarters and he’s the richest man of all time.

