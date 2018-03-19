Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida International University will hold a moment of silence Monday to remember the six people who died last week when a pedestrian bridge collapsed.

“We’ll have a moment of silence at 1:47pm, please join us wherever you are to keep the victims and their families in your thoughts,” said FIU President Mark B. Rosenberg.

The time is when the bridge suddenly gave way, crushing those under it.

On Saturday, five of the victims were pulled from the 950 tons of steel and concrete rubble. The sixth person died at the hospital on Thursday.

Those killed in the collapse have been identified as Alexa Duran, Ronaldo Fraga Hernandez, Oswald Gonzalez, Alberto Arias, Navaro Brown, and Brandon Brownfield.

Duran was an FIU student who was majoring in political science and looking forward to law school one day. Brown, who worked for a structural technology company, was working on the bridge at the time of the collapse.

He was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center but sadly, he died there.

Gallery: Scene of the FIU Bridge Collapse

On Tuesday, there will be a blood drive taking place on Tuesday, March 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Lot 33, which is adjacent to the Graham Center Ballrooms on the FIU campus.

On Wednesday the FIU Student Government Association scheduled a vigil that will begin at 10 a.m. in the Graham Center Ballrooms.

The school asks anyone who would like to leave flowers or other items in remembrance of the victims, to do so after the vigil ends near the billboards located at the intersection of Southwest 107th Avenue and 8th Street.

FIU made sure to advise returning students of the ongoing road closures related to the collapse.

Southwest 8th Street remains closed indefinitely between 107th Avenue and 117th Avenue as crews work to clear the bridge debris and reopen the road.

Additionally, the eastbound exits from the Florida Turnpike are also closed.