PARKLAND (CBSMiami) — For those who cannot travel to Washington, D.C. for the “March For Our Lives” rally, there is a South Florida option.

Students have organized a “March For Our Lives- Parkland” version set for the same day as the march in D.C.

The South Florida version of the march will start at 10 a.m. at Pine Trails Park located at 10555 Trails End in Parkland.

From there, marchers will walk to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

During the event, survivors of the deadly school shooting at the Parkland high school will speak as well as students who traveled to Washington, D.C., and Tallahassee to meet with lawmakers.

“We are marching to make it clear that we refuse to be silenced, we refuse to continue to feel unsafe, and we refuse to wait for others to take action to improve school safety,” said Marjory Stoneman Douglas junior Rebecca Schneid, a survivor of the February 14th shooting. “Parkland is the heart of this movement, and therefore the march here will be the most symbolic of them all.”

The event, which will honor the 17 people who died in the school shooting, will be led by Marjory Stoneman Douglas students.

The march is scheduled to end at 2 p.m.

