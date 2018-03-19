Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities are expected to release more information in the arrest of a man accused of hitting a killing a father and son on a South Florida highway.

Authorities arrested Earl Lewis, 32, over the weekend. He was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Sunday.

Monday morning, Florida Highway Patrol is set to give an update in the case following this weekend’s arrest.

Lewis is accused of hitting and killing a father and son standing on the side of the on-ramp from Florida’s Turnpike to the EB Dolphin Expressway (SR-836) then stealing one of their vehicles and driving with a suspended license.

On February 9th, Cesar Eduardo Cepeda, 34, was driving his pickup truck when he lost control and hit a guardrail at around 5 a.m.

Cepeda called his father, Jose Eduardo Cepeda Luna, who immediately came to the scene to help his son.

While the two were standing next to Cepeda’s truck, a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro driving in the same direction veered off the road, striking and killing the two men.

The driver of the Camaro, now identified by authorities as Lewis, then stole Luna’s Chevy Equinox and sped off.

Florida Highway Patrol later found the Equinox abandoned in Homestead that same day.

At the time, FHP located the owner of the Camaro but that person was not considered a person of interest.

CBS4 was told that the owner of the Camaro gave names to FHP of people who had access to the vehicle.

According to CBS4 News partner the Miami Herald, DNA evidence inside the recovered Equinox led police to Lewis, though it is not yet known whether Lewis was on the list of possible drivers given to authorities by the Camaro owner.

Lewis is charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death, driving with a suspended license and grand theft.