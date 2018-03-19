Deadly Bridge Collapse | Complete Coverage | Photo Gallery
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump has sparked new fears he may be trying to squash Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Over the weekend, Trump took to Twitter to attack Mueller and the investigation in series of tweets.

The president also accused Mueller’s team of investigators of being politically motivated.

Thirteen of the 17 members of Mueller’s team are registered Democrats, but Mueller himself is a longtime Republican.

“A Trump nominated Rod Rosenstein is who picked Bob Mueller. So give him the time, resources, the independence to do his job. And when you are innocent, if the allegations of collusions with Russians – and there is no evidence of that – and you are innocent of that, act like it,” said Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-SC.

Only deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein can fire Mueller. Lawmakers from both parties have warned the president not to interfere and pressure Rosenstein to end the investigation.

On Saturday, the president’s personal attorney, John Dowd, called on Rosenstein to “bring an end” to the investigation.

“I think that as a massive red line that can’t be crossed,” said Sen. Jeff Flake, R-AZ. “I hope the pushback is now to keep the president from going there.”

White House attorney Ty Cobb tried to calm those fears saying, “The president is not considering or discussing the firing of the Special Counsel, Robert Mueller.”

Two bipartisan bills designed to prevent the president from firing the special counsel have gone nowhere in the U.S. Senate since they were introduced last August.

