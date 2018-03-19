Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Terrifying moments for a woman and a child when the driver of a car veered out of control and slammed into them at a bus stop in Oakland Park.

Witnesses say a woman and a child were waiting at the bus stop when the crash happened Sunday afternoon.

“She go under the car and we try to pull her out,” said Jean S. Carries, a nearby business owner.

The incident happened in the 3800 block of North Andrews Avenue.

Carries said he was getting in his car to leave when he saw the driver of the speeding vehicle lose control.

“I just see the guy, he’s driving fast and he hit the thing and that’s it,” said Carries.

He said he and about a dozen other people ran to help the woman who was trapped under the car. Carries said her right leg was injured and she was bleeding.

“She was injured in the right feet. She’s bleeding a little bit, not that much,” he said.

Carries said an ambulance rushed the woman and child to the hospital.

“A lot of police here, ambulance come in, everybody come here to try to help the lady and the kid,” said Carries.

He said the driver at first took off but then came back.

“He run away and he come back with his family. They take care of everything,” said Carries.

Carries says things could have been worse because there are usually a lot more people at the bus stop. He hopes the woman and the child make it.

“I hope she survived, I hope she survived,” said Carries.

No word on whether that driver is facing any charges.