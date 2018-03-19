Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PEMBROKE PARK (CBSMiami) — A car slammed into the Broward Sheriff’s Office substation Monday morning.

The car slammed into the building, located in Pembroke Park at 3201 W Hallandale Beach Blvd., around 11:30 a.m. and exploded, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The car went so far into the building that it was hard for Chopper4 to see it.

A man who was painting inside the building rescued the female driver who was, according to BSO, mumbling at the time.

The painter said the woman was engulfed in flames when he jumped in to save her.

She was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital as a trauma alert patient.

A BSO employee twisted her ankle during the incident while she was trying to get away from the car.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Deputies said they did find an accelerant inside the woman’s car.